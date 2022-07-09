Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells $34,096,751.22 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 3,007 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $664,547.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $393,975.01.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42.

On Monday, June 27th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24.

HSY stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.73. The stock has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hershey by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

