Insider Selling: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Insider Sells $55,871.82 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $165.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $228,026,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $197,607,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products;

