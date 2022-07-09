Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,566,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778,280. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

