Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.18 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.17). 39 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of £38.57 million and a P/E ratio of -10.96.
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)
