International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $650.53

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.53 ($7.88) and traded as high as GBX 695 ($8.42). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 695 ($8.42), with a volume of 42,747 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 629.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 650.15. The stock has a market cap of £282.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16.

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Patrick Maxwell bought 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £21,940.25 ($26,568.48).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

