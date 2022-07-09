Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.81. 1,149,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.