Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

