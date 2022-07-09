Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,947,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,198,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

