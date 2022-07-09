Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Stock Price Up 2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 3,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

