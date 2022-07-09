Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

