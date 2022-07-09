Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Peterson Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

