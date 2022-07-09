IQ.cash (IQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

IQ.cash (IQ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $211,011.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 194.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

