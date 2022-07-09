iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.03 and last traded at $102.11. Approximately 4,058,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,458,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.74.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10.
