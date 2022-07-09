iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 902,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19,286.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

