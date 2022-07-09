iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 839,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

