iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stake Reduced by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 855,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,679 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 303,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.