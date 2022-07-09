iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.41 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.