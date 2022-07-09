iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,135,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,686,688. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.41 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.