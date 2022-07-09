iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 131,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76.

