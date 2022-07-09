iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 78,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000.

IWD traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $147.33. 2,038,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

