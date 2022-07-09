iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,836. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

