iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

