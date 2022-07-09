iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,374,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after buying an additional 205,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

