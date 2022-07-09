iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pariax LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after buying an additional 107,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,848,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

