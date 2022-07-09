Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,647,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,264,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

