Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS.

NYSE JBL opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.