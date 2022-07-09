Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Up 4.8%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

