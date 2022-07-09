Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.