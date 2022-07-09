Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $5.10.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
