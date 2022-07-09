Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €21.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($22.40) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($42.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.98) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 4th.

EVK opened at €20.42 ($21.27) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.93 and its 200-day moving average is €25.91. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

