Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($285.42) to €290.00 ($302.08) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($187.50) to €200.00 ($208.33) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($173.96) to €162.00 ($168.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.29.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

