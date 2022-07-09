Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT Raised to €27.00

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.04) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JRONY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.75) to €18.10 ($18.85) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.06) to €19.20 ($20.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $50.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

