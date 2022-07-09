John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $2.25 (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $93.74.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

