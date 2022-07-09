JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $140.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.33.

BABA stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.83. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $216.60.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

