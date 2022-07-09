JUST (JST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $40.98 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $267.75 million and approximately $40.98 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00131163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00453580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars.

