Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $62,817.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00127008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00560826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033306 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,196,660 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

