Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

