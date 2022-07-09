Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

