Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

