Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $22.16 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $245.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.22 and its 200 day moving average is $258.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

