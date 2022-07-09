Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

CARR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

