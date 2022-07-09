Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.67 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

