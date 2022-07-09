Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12,677.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 108,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

