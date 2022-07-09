Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

