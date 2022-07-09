Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.34 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

