Katalyo Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $227,711.87 and approximately $100,337.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00571584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033656 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

