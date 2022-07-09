Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $202.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

