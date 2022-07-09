Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

