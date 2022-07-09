Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 360,133 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16.
Kibo Energy Company Profile (LON:KIBO)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.