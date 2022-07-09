Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 360,133 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16.

Get Kibo Energy alerts:

Kibo Energy Company Profile (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.