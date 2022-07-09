Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Lowered to €55.00 at Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €70.00 ($72.92) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €70.00 ($72.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($125.00) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($104.17) to €86.00 ($89.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

