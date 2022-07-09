Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.77 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $700.81 million and $24.77 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00130628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00558465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,915,198,116 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

